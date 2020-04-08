Operation time of Cat Lai ferry adjusted until April 15

Its operation time begins from 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM and from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM to limit vehicles travelling through the ferry amid current epidemiological situation, especially the personal ones.



Accordingly, the Cat Lai ferry does not serve fixed-route buses, cars, taxi, trucks with a tonnage of over 8 tons.



Apart from the two time slots, vehicles transporting foods, essentials goods and stuffs, materials for production, official vehicles, ambulance and vehicles serving for the pandemic protection are allowed through the ferry.

The ferries must comply with requirement of carrying maximum 50 percent of capacity and passengers have to keep distance at least two meters.





By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong