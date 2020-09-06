Over 1,500 cars handled for parking and stopping violations captured on camera

Accordingly, nearly 320 cases were made records of violation and 73 cases were handled.
More than two months since the Municipal Department of Transport handed over 14 streets with camera installation, the PC08 has recorded and handled more than 550 cars involved in stopping and parking violations. Of these, 69 cases paid fines of more than VND37 million (nearly US$1,600).
From March 10 up to now, the functional agencies have received and penalized nearly 1,560 cars involved in the above- mentioned violations on the camera- installed streets.
Of which, 265 car owners paid fines, 11 drivers have been revoked license and nearly 150 cases have been sent notices to registration agencies as overdue fine payment.
