Over 1,500 young people participate in Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign 2020

The event gathered more than 1,500 youth union members and volunteers.



This campaign focuses on poor districts, coastal localities, islands, areas polluted with domestic waste and ethnic group communes with a scale of less than 10,000 people.



The campaign includes sub-campaigns of Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates during exam season), Mua He Xanh (Green Summer), Hoa Phuong Do (Red Flamboyant Flower), Ky nghi hong (Pink Vacation) and Hanh quan xanh (Young volunteers participate in social activities).



The Summer Youth Volunteer Campaign 2020 has set a target of repairing 2,000 kilometers and building 2,500 kilometers of rural road, building 700 charitable houses and offering free medical examinations and medicine to 200,000 people, etc.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong