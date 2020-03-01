Over 23,000 drivers fined due to violations of blood- alcoholic content





Of which, there have been 1,447 car drivers, 22,091 motorcycle and motorbike violators, five cases of special purpose machines, 47 bicyclists and electric scooters.14,849 violators were revoked driving licenses within 22-24 months and 23,590 road vehicles were taken into custody temporarily.Dak Lak, Tay Ninh, Thanh Hoa and Bac Giang are three leading provinces of the country with the huge number of violators following by Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Ca Mau, Gia Lai, Hanoi, etc.Notably, some localities have handled many drunk drivers of more than 0.4 mg in one liter of air breathed out.In the field of railways, the traffic police force handled and fined VND 5 million for train operators on the duty due to violations of blood- alcoholic content during the working time.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong