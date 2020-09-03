Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return home from Thailand

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand, Thai authorities, and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.



The passengers included children under 18 years old, pregnant women, the elderly, the sick, and those living in difficult circumstances.



The Vietnamese Embassy sent its staff members to the airport to provide support for the citizens.



Disease prevention measures were carried out during the flight.



Upon landing at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, all people on board received medical check-ups and were sent to concentrated quarantine areas in line with regulations.