Over 350 Vietnamese citizens from Japan flown home

The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Japanese authorities.



Passengers were mostly children aged below 18, the elderly, pregnant women, the sick, workers whose labour contracts expired, those without residences and other especially disadvantaged cases.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan sent staff to support the citizens at the airport.



After landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, crewmembers and passengers were put under quarantine in line with regulations.



In the near future, similar flights will be arranged to carry disadvantaged citizens home, with domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity taken into account.