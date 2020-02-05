Over 5,300 Chinese to come back home soon





According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Dac Tai, these one-way flights will be strictly controlled amid a risk of novel coronavirus infection.Currently, the number of Chinese nationals has been listed by International Health Quarantine Center. Their health situation has been regularly monitored. They will be taken immediately to Khanh Hoa Provincial Hospital of Tropical Diseases for examination in case of any suspected symptom.As Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has informed, the Cam Ranh International Airport has temporarily suspended all flights to/from China after the Ministry of Transport halted the air routes from February 1 due to 2019-nCoV caused acute respiratory disease.Locally functional agencies have strictly controlled the disease for Chinese tourists at the Cam Ranh International Airport.

By Van Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong