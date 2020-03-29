Over 80,000 people take part in Earth Hour campaign 2020

Kicked off in the beginning of March, the event’s organizer received images and videos on environmental protection activities of volunteers throughout the country, such as protecting the sources of water, reducing plastic use, using eco-friendly products, classifying waste types, improving living conditions and sanitation.



This year’s Earth Hour took place online to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but opening opportunities for people to promote their creativity in environmental protection activities.

Waste classification contributes to the process of producing electricity and environmental-friendly products.

Protection of water sources and environment is a vital principal from person to all organizations, said representatives of Thu Duc Water B.O.O Corporation and Tan Hiep Water Investment Joint Stock Company.





By Ai Van - Translated by Kim Khanh