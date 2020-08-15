  1. National

Over 800,000 vehicles enjoy road usage fee cut

According to the Vietnam Register under the Ministry of Transport, registration centers have reduced road usage fee for passenger cars and trucks due to an influence of the Covid-19 pandemic under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance, starting August 14. 

Particularly, the fee on passenger cars and trucks reduces by 10 percent and 30 percent over normal fee.

The new regulation is applied from August 10 to December 31. 

According to statistics, more than 805,300 vehicles in the country enjoyed road usage fee reduction in June with a total value of over VND316 billion (US$13.6 million). 

