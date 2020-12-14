Over 9.6 million rural workers provided with vocational training

According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, of the total trained workers, 65 percent chose non-agricultural occupations, while 35 percent learned to conduct more professional agricultural production techniques.



After the courses, more than 80 percent of them secured new jobs or earned better incomes from farming.



In the 2021 – 2025 period, the ministry proposed localities and vocational training establishments to carry out training courses in line with new-style rural building and digital transformation progress.



Priorities should be given to rural workers who lost their jobs due to natural disasters or diseases and to those with disabilities, it said.