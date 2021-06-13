Over US$157 mln poured into upgrading national highway





There are a total of eight bidding packages in the 143-kilometer long project.As planned, the investor will start work on the first bidding package with a capital of VND400 billion (US$17.4 million) this month and the rest bidding packages will be implemented until the end of 2023.The National Highway 19 will be upgraded into a level 3 plain road with a road surface width of 11 meters and a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour upon completion.The National Highway 19 was constructed before 1975, being a vital route connecting the South-Central region with the Central Highlands, the Vietnam-Cambodia border and the Southern provinces of Laos.After the Reunification Day (on April 30, 1975), the route has continuously been upgraded to meet the demand of transporting goods and traveling; however, it is currently damaged, causing unsafe traffic.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong