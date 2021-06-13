Over US$157 mln poured into upgrading national highway

There are a total of eight bidding packages in the 143-kilometer long project.
As planned, the investor will start work on the first bidding package with a capital of VND400 billion (US$17.4 million) this month and the rest bidding packages will be implemented until the end of 2023.
The National Highway 19 will be upgraded into a level 3 plain road with a road surface width of 11 meters and a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour upon completion.
The National Highway 19 was constructed before 1975, being a vital route connecting the South-Central region with the Central Highlands, the Vietnam-Cambodia border and the Southern provinces of Laos.
After the Reunification Day (on April 30, 1975), the route has continuously been upgraded to meet the demand of transporting goods and traveling; however, it is currently damaged, causing unsafe traffic.
