Over US$157 mln poured into upgrading national highway

According to Mr. Luu Viet Khoa, Vice Director of Project Management Board No.2 under the Ministry of Transport (MoT), the board is going to implement the investment and upgrading project of National Highway 19 (NH19) connecting Binh Dinh Province’s Quy Nhon Port and Le Thanh Border Gate in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai with a total capital of over VND3.6 trillion (nearly US$157 million) from official development assistance (ODA) and the World Bank capital.
There are a total of eight bidding packages in the 143-kilometer long project. 

As planned, the investor will start work on the first bidding package with a capital of VND400 billion (US$17.4 million) this month and the rest bidding packages will be implemented until the end of 2023. 

The National Highway 19 will be upgraded into a level 3 plain road with a road surface width of 11 meters and a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour upon completion.

The National Highway 19 was constructed before 1975, being a vital route connecting the South-Central region with the Central Highlands, the Vietnam-Cambodia border and the Southern provinces of Laos. 

After the Reunification Day (on April 30, 1975), the route has continuously been upgraded to meet the demand of transporting goods and traveling; however, it is currently damaged, causing unsafe traffic.

