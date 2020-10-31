Over US$70.4 million contributed to An Giang Province’s social security

The province yesterday announced the amount at a ceremony to honor 160 organizations and 170 individuals that have greatly contributed to the province’s social security for the 2017-2020 period.



Additionally, organizations and individuals have donated VND1,362 billion for taking care of poverty-stricken households including buying insurance for destitute and near-poor households; giving gifts and constructing charity houses to those who contributed to the overall victory of the national revolution, meals for homeless people, free-of-charge ambulance, building bridges and roads in rural districts.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Bình said province authorities always recognize and hail organizations and contributors to the province’s social security improving its growth.





By Ngoc Dan - Translated by Anh Quan