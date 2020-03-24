Of which, nearly VND 27.6 billion (over US$ 1,16 million) was spent for Covid-19 prevention purpose. VND 7.1 billion (US$ 301 million) was for anti-salinization and drought purpose.

The city’s Standing Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front in collaboration with the Municipal Department of Health promptly distributed the assistance money and goods to units and individuals being directly involved in epidemic prevention and treatment, isolation areas and cases with the Covid-19 pandemic and drought, saline intrusion- hit provinces.



Ho Chi Minh City desires to continue receiving support from agencies, organizations, enterprises, individuals via bank transfer or cash.

Benefactors can send money to the bank account of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City, 000 870 406 001 484 (VND) or 000 884 006 000 239 (USD), Saigon Bank, Binh Chanh Branch, Ky Hoa Transaction Office, Ho Chi Minh City. Cash is received at the office of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City at 55, Mac Dinh Chi Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC. Telephone: (028) 3822.3212; (028) 3823.9273.



By Khanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong