Overseas Vietnamese always side by side with Vietnam against Covid-19

Recently, Vietnam has performed a special flight to bring 219 Vietnamese, including 129 Coronavirus cases from Equatorial Guinea (Africa) home.The actions taking care of Vietnamese people in everywhere, every circumstance literally touched many overseas Vietnamese all over the world.Amid the complicated and unpredictable Covid-19 pandemic, the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese (BAOOV) hoped that overseas Vietnamese should always be calm to combat the pandemic long with complying with the regulations for business activities, diseases prevention and quarantine in the host country.If the expatriates and overseas businessmen need support or want to return home, do not hesitate to speak up for possible assistance.It is necessary to comply with the regulations and recommendations of the authorities and the health agencies to absolutely ensure health safety for themselves and the community when they return home.That's the way to join hands, support together with the country to effectively prevent spread and inflection of the Covid-19 pandemic.In the long term, the expatriates and overseas Vietnamese businessmen are always side by side with the country against the coronavirus disease, socio-economic development.The European Union Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect on August 1, opening up new opportunities and new strengths for the country to recover and develop the economy. As this reason, overseas Vietnamese businessmen would become a bridge to connect, support and coordinate with domestic businessmen to bring Vietnamese goods and products to the international market.With its responsibilities and role, BAOOV is preparing to organize an online conference on promoting the cooperation between domestic enterprises and overseas Vietnamese enterprises.Regarding products do not meet the criteria for importing in the European market, BAOOV is also willing to support all businesses and entrepreneurs in turn to remove the gaps and overcome the obstacles to open up new businesses opportunities.

By Peter Hong- Vice Standing President and Secretary General of BAOOV- Translated by Huyen Huong