Overseas Vietnamese makes donations to help flood-hit victims





The fundraising event mobilized nearly US$36,000 from officers and staffs of the embassy, Vietnamese business communities in Cambodia, overseas Vietnamese and many benefactors.Earlier, the overseas Vietnamese association in the Czech Republic and Poland also mobilized more than Czech koruna 300,000 (US$12,914) for flood-hit provinces and the poor people in the Central region to help them soon overcome the current difficulties, especially consequences from floods and torrential downpours.The fundraising programs will continue to be deployed in the upcoming days with the desire of receiving enthusiastic participation and response from numerous organizations and individuals.

By Phuong An – Translated by Huyen Huong