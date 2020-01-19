Overseas Vietnamese pay tribute to Ly Kings in Bac Ninh

Following the incense offering ceremony, the provincial authorities held a meeting with the delegation.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phong briefed the guests about the local socio-economic development, saying that Bac Ninh is home to over 1,500 relic sites, including four special national relics, namely Do temple in Tu Son township, Phat Tich pagoda in Tien Du district, But Thap and Dau pagodas in Thuan Thanh district.



It also houses eight national treasures, three intangible cultural heritages of humanity, including Quan Ho Bac Ninh (love duet singing), Ca tru (ceremonial singing), tugging rituals and games, he said.



The province is preparing a dossier to submit to the UNESCO to seek its recognition of Dong Ho folk paintings as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding.



Last year, Bac Ninh ranked seventh nationwide in terms of gross domestic product and fifth in terms of average income per capita. It also led the country in terms of industrial production value.



Up to 93 out of the total 94 communes, 7 out of 8 district-level units in the province met criteria for new-style rural areas. The rate of poor households based on multidimensional criteria was reduced to 1.27 percent.



Chairman of the Vietnamese Businesspeople Association in France Nguyen Hai Nam said OVs will continue with activities to contribute to the homeland in the future.