Overseas Vietnamese supporting flood victims

Given the significant losses caused by recent storms and flooding in the central region, the general association launched a fund-raising campaign among its 26 chapters in Thailand and received an enthusiastic response, its President Trinh Cao Son said.



Tran Thi Thu Trang, charge d’affaires at the embassy, lauded the valuable contributions of Vietnamese in Thailand, as domestic and foreign resources are being mobilised to assist flood-hit residents.



The embassy will transfer the funds to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee through the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she said.



In Germany, meanwhile, about EUR340,000 (US$395,000) was raised by the Vietnamese community to support flood victims at home.



Earlier, the Vietnamese Embassy called on staff and Vietnamese representative offices in the country to join in fund-raising efforts.



As of November 2, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in central Quang Tri province had received VND40 billion (US$1.722 million) and life’s necessities to help local residents deal with the floods and return their lives to normal.



According to the provincial Party Committee, torrential rains and floods in Quang Binh have left 50 people dead, four missing, and 25 others injured.



They also damaged 175 houses, inundated more than 360 ha of rice and over 2,600 ha of other crops, and swept away some 5,800 animals and 550,000 heads of poultry.



Notably, students in Huong Viet and Huong Lap communes in Huong Hoa district are still unable to get to school.



The disasters caused losses of over VND2 trillion in Quang Binh.