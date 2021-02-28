Overseas Vietnamese with only one Vietnamese nationality can run for NA deputies





According to the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People's Council, as of the announced election day, citizens of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam who are 21 years old or older have the right to run for deputies to the National Assembly and People's Council in accordance with regulations. The election day for deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People's Council at all levels is May 23. The criteria of candidates for deputies to the National Assembly and the People's Council do not distinguish local or overseas Vietnamese. However, it is noted that they must have only one nationality, which is Vietnamese nationality.In Ho Chi Minh City, the candidate can download application at the portal of the National Assembly and the website of the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC at https://www.sonoivu.hochiminhcity.gov.vn, or receive it at the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC. The applications are received at the HCMC Election Commission at 86B Le Thanh Ton Street in Ben Nghe Ward in District 1. The reception time is during office hours on weekdays, starting from February 22 and ending at 5 p.m. on March 14.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Bao Nghi