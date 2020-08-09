Pakistani pilots in Vietnam have proper license

The foreign pilots were granted flying licenses and certificates by Pakistan Civil Aviation Administration (PCAA) according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations.Earlier, the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam reviewed and suspended its pilots holding Pakistani passport as well as asked PCAA to verify their licenses after the South Asia country’s aviation authorities had announced that some pilots used fake licenses.The CAAV granted 27 Pakistani pilots, including six pilots working for Vietnam Airlines, 17 pilots working for Vietjet Air and four ones working for Jetstar Pacific.However, there are only 11 pilots working for Vietnamese carriers at the moment. The rest ones have their contracts expired or went home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong