Party Central Committee convenes 14th session

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has required the Party Central Committee to make sharp arguments to dismiss wrongful opinions that run counter to the Party’s basic viewpoint and guidelines during the process to finalise documents of the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.



The Party leader made the instruction at the 14th session of the 12th Party Central Committee which opened in Hanoi on December 14.



Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong asked members of the Party Central Committee to carefully discuss the report summing up opinions to the draft documents and give their ideas on supplementations and adjustments to them.



At the same time, the Party leader requires the Party Central Committee to make sharp arguments to dismiss wrongful opinions that run counter to the Party’s basic viewpoint and guidelines.



As of November 20, 67 centrally-run Party organisations sent their reports summarising opinions to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress. Meanwhile, opinions gathered by the VFF and the National Assembly were also sent to the Party Central Committee. The opinions were classified and summarised into a 200-page report.



The Party leader also stressed the importance of personnel work at this session, noting that on November 20, the Politburo passed a decision approving the personnel planning for the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in the 13th tenure.



He said the personnel planning will be submitted to the Party Central Committee at this session for discussion and voting.



Regarding the building of the draft working and election regulations of the 13th National Party Congress, Trong emphasised that the regulations must ensure democracy while strictly following the Party’s principles and rules, so as to maximise the brainpower of all delegates with members of the 12th Party Central Committee and heads of delegations to play the leading role.



The session will also give their opinions on several reports, including those reviewing the performance in leadership and direction of the 12th Party Central Committee, and the implementation of the working rules of the committee, the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat in the 12th tenure, among others.



The session is scheduled to run until December 20.