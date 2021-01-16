Party Central Committee convenes 15th plenum

The 12th Party Central Committee convened its 15th plenum in Hanoi on January 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.



The plenum will focus discussions on personnel work in connection with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as key leading positions in the 13th tenure.



The conference is also scheduled to approve a report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work related to the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure and another on documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.



At this plenum, the Politburo is to submit draft lists of the Presidium, the Secretarial Delegation and the Commission for Verifying Eligibility of Delegates of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee will give opinions and approve the lists, which will then be submitted to the 13th congress for consideration and approval.



The 15th plenum is of special significance as it will discuss and make decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress.



The event will last until January 18.