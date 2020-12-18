Party Central Committee reaches high consensus on personnel work

During this session, the Party Central Committee discussed and reached “very high” consensus on the contents that the Politburo submitted for adjustment to and finalisation of the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

Appreciating opinions on the drafts contributed by all-level Party congresses as well as by Vietnamese people both at home and abroad, the committee held that the preparation of the draft documents for the 13th National Party Congress has met the set targets, requirements, and plan.

The draft documents review not only the implementation of the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution but also the 35 years carrying out the Doi moi (Renewal), the 30-year implementation of the 1991 Platform, the 10-year implementation of the Platform that was amended in 2011, and the realisation of the socio-economic development strategy for 2011-2020.

They also define socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021-2025 while identifying targets and orientations until 2030, when the Party marks its 100th founding anniversary, as well as the national development vision until 2045, when Vietnam turns 100, according to the Party Central Committee.

In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the preparation of the draft documents has been conducted in a methodological and thorough manner.

He noted that the drafts have been compiled in a democratic way that respects opinions of scientists, cadres, Party members, and people, describing them as the quintessence of the wisdom and creativity of the entire Party, people, and army.

The drafts feature many reformed contents and important points, and the Party Central Committee believe that the 13th National Party Congress will continue scrutinising thoroughly and reach high consensus on these documents, thereby creating the basis for the dissemination and effective implementation of the coming congress’s resolution to achieve the overall and specific targets for 2025 and 2030, he said.

Delegates shared the view that during the past tenure, amid rapid and unpredictable developments in the country and the world, as well as natural disasters and epidemics in many areas, the Party Central Committee, Politburo, the PCC Secretariat, and key officials have united as one, closely followed the Party’s policies and guidelines, promptly made sound and suitable decisions to address many issues related to socio-economy, national defence-security, external relations, and the building of the Party and political system.

The Party Central Committee, Politburo, and PCC Secretariat have directed the fine-tuning of guidelines and institutions, especially those of the socialist-oriented market economy, as well as the effective settlement of difficulties, obstacles, and weaknesses left from previous years in the economy, thus firmly maintaining macro-economic stability, keeping inflation under control, and improving the people’s living conditions.

Facing new and complex developments in the global and regional situation, the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat have made sound, appropriate and timely policies and decisions.

The country’s stature and power have been strengthened while independence, sovereignty, sovereign rights and territorial integrity, the interests of the nation and people, along with peace and stability for national development have been sustained.

Vietnam has also made active and responsible contribution to global and regional peace, stability, and development, thus receiving appreciation and support from the international community. The Party and country’s prestige and standing have been increasingly affirmed and promoted in the international arena, winning over Party members and people’s trust and high evaluation.

Party building and rectification work, along with the political system building and the combat against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena have received special attention with drastic action, resulting in substantial outcomes. Many complicated issues left from many years ago have also been handled fruitfully during this tenure.

The Party leader emphasised that the outcomes obtained during the 12th tenure hold extremely great importance as they serve as the basis for the coming years and create confidence for the entire Party, army, and people to weather all difficulties and challenges and make use of opportunities to herald a new stage of national development.

The 14th session of the Party Central Committee (PCC) discussed meticulously and reached high consensus on the personnel nomination for the Politburo and the PCC Secretariat for the 13th tenure, including both candidates for re-election and new nominees. The Politburo and sub-committee in charge of the personnel affairs were assigned to complete personnel plans to submit to the PCC for consideration and decision at the upcoming 15th session.

The PCC agreed with the Politburo’s proposals on the congress’s working programme, contents, working rules, and election regulations, affirming that the congress must uphold democracy and pool the brainpower of all delegates, while ensuring the Party’s discipline and the responsibility of setting good examples of 12th PCC members.

The session also gave opinion on several documents, including a report on implementation of the working rules of the PCC, Politburo and Secretariat in the 12th tenure, and a report on examination, inspection and implementation of Party discipline during the 12th tenure.

Besides, the PCC agreed on the disciplinary measure of expelling from the Party for Nguyen Duc Chung, member of the 12th PCC, former Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee during 2015-2020, former Secretary of the Party unit, and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for 2016-2020, for his serious mistakes and violations.

