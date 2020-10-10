Party Central Committee’s 13th plenum concludes

Its agenda included the country’s socio-economic situation in 2020, the socio-economic development plan for 2021, and personnel work for the 13th National Party Congress.



The committee also worked to complete draft documents for submission to the 13th National Party Congress, introduced candidates for the positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Health, and studied many major issues.



In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said the Party and State should remain vigilant in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while sharpening the focus on measures to restore business and production activities and regain growth momentum.



He urged authorities to concentrate on the disbursement of public investment capital, mobilise all resources for economic development, and provide support to businesses and workers adversely affected by the pandemic.



“Enterprises and local people need to be given favourable conditions to develop businesses and the domestic market,” he said, adding that start-ups and innovation must be supported.



He also asked the banking sector to settle bad debts and poorly-performing commercial banks, and improve the level of safety and trust at credit organisations.



Touching on the draft political report and draft reports on the socio-economy and Party building, he affirmed the necessity to build a strong, pure, and effective political system in addition to improving the Party’s leadership capacity.



It must build a contingent of cadres at all levels, especially the strategic level, with sufficient virtue, capacity, and prestige for their assigned tasks, the leader said, noting that they will be a decisive factor in national construction, development, and protection.