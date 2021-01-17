Party Central Committee’s 15th plenum focuses on personnel work

At the 13th plenum (in October 2020) and 14th plenum (December 2020), the Party Central Committee made decisions on several important personnel matters, including voting on the nomination of candidates for official and alternative members of the 13th Party Central Committee, members of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, and members of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat.





Delegates vote to approve the plenum agenda (Photo: VNA) After the 14th plenum, based on the recommendations of the 12th Party Central Committee and members of the 12th Politburo and Secretariat, the sub-committee for personnel matters and the Politburo had made thorough consideration and reached consensus in nominating candidates for key leading positions in the 13th tenure, including both Politburo members meeting conditions and age requirement and those in special cases.

Also based on opinions expressed at the 14th plenum, the sub-committee for personnel matters and the Politburo studied, considered and suggested the additional nomination of a number of first-time candidates for official members of the Party Central Committee, some special cases of 12th Party Central Committee members for re-election in the 13th tenure, and some special cases of first-time candidates for official members of the Party Central Committee.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong urged Party Central Committee members to carefully study the proposal of the Politburo and related documents, and contribute their ideas to complete the report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work for the 13th Party Central Committee, and at the same time consider and propose candidates for the four top key positions in the 13th tenure.





Opening session of the 12th Party Central Committee's 15th Plenum (Photo: VNA) The Party leader stressed that the 15th plenum is of special significance as it will discuss and make decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organization of the 13th National Party Congress.

At this plenum, the Politburo is to submit draft lists of the Presidium, the Secretarial Delegation and the Commission for Verifying Eligibility of Delegates of the 13th National Party Congress. The Party Central Committee will give opinions and approve the lists, which will then be submitted to the 13th congress for consideration and approval.

The conference is also scheduled to approve a report of the 12th Party Central Committee on personnel work related to the Party Central Committee in the 13th tenure and another on documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress.

The event will last until January 18.

Vietnamplus