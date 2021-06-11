Party chief calls for extra efforts to combat COVID-19

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (C) speaks at Politburo meeting (Photo: VNA)

Trong said that since the pandemic broke out in early 2020, Party and State leaders and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control have made close and drastic directions, and mobilized the involvement of the entire political system in the fight.

He lauded the joint efforts made by agencies, localities, forces and organizations, the support and solidarity of Vietnamese people, as well as the assistance of foreign friends.

The Politburo's meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control (Photo: VNA)

Noting that the pandemic is developing more complicatedly and unpredictably, the Party chief stressed the importance of maintaining high vigilance to prevent the pandemic from spreading and breaking out, and actively get measures and scenarios ready to promptly deal with any possible circumstances.

The Party committee of the Government should focus on directing and mobilizing resources to accelerate the purchase and injection of COVID-19 vaccines, maintaining support for homegrown vaccine research and development, promoting international cooperation in pandemic prevention and control and vaccine supply, and quickly removing legal problems related to the selection and purchase of vaccines, stated Trong.

It is also necessary to strictly control entry into the country, ensure security and safety in important fields and regions and production areas which gather a large number of laborers, and strengthen the leadership, direction and governance over the implementation of socio-economic development solutions, he added.

Vietnam is dealing with the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks that have spread on the largest scale and at the fastest pace ever, causing many difficulties for prevention and control and socio-economic activities. The country has to date recorded over 9,900 infections, including nearly 4,000 active patients and 55 deaths.

Vietnamplus