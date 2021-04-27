Party chief hosts Chinese Defence Minister

At the meeting, the Party leader highlighted the successes of the recent sixth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange and the seventh defence strategy dialogue at the deputy ministerial level between defence ministries of the two countries.



Wei congratulated the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and congratulated Trong on his re-election as Party General Secretary.



He also lauded achievements the Vietnamese people have made across spheres under the leadership of the CPV led by Trong.



He said over the past time, the relations between the two Parties and countries have developed healthily, stably and sustainably.



The Chinese Party and State attach great importance to the traditional friendly neighbourliness with Vietnam, and to promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields, thus contributing to maintaining regional peace, he said.



The two defence ministries will step up cooperation and friendship, particularly in the context of China celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China, and Vietnam embarking on the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.



For his part, Mr. Trong also affirmed the importance the Vietnamese Party, State and people place on the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as well as the mutual support during history between the two Parties, States and peoples.



The host expressed his hope that the two Parties and countries will make greater efforts in maintaining a peaceful and cooperative environment on the basis of respecting legitimate rights of each other and their friendship, for peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



Despite the complex developments of the regional and global situation, plus the COVID-19 spread, the relations between the two Parties and countries have been maintained on a healthy and stable manner, and even made new strides, thanks to joint efforts.



High-level exchanges have been maintained, and collaboration between ministries, agencies and localities has been consolidated and enhanced, he added.



Trong also noted his hope that cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese armies will make new progress in the future.