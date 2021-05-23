  1. National

Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong cast his early ballot in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term at the Polling Station No. 4 at the address 58 Nguyen Du Street in Hai Ba Trung District’s Nguyen Du Ward in Hanoi on May 23.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 1 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong casts his vote in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: SGGP)
The Polling Station No.4 has more than 1,200 voters, including the 90-year-old Hoang Thanh Tuyen who is the eldest voter in the voting unit. Deputies and voters witnessed the vote counting and ballot box sealing at the site after election.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 2 National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC) exercises  his citizenship right at polling station No. 1 in Hai Phong City’s An Lao District.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 3 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong arrives in the Polling Station No.4 at 6.30 am on May 23.
The pandemic prevention and control measures have been strictly tightened to ensure safety the election and participants at the polling site.
The Party leader expressed his happiness on the implementation of the citizen rights and duties together with 5.4 million voters in the capital.
Speaking at the event, he said that 500 deputies to the 15th NA, nearly 4,000 deputies to provincial-level People’s Councils, and over 240,000 others to communal-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure will be chosen by around 70 million voters in the 15th general elections.
The elections also aimed to mark 35 years of renewal, the successful completion of the Five-year Socio-economic Development Plan in 2016 - 2021 tenure, the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890), the success of the 13th National Party Congress and Party congresses at all levels.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 4 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong  and local voters are casting their ballots.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 5 The Party leader is thinking of choosing deputies.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 6 Voter Hoang Thanh Tuyen , 90 , (R) is the eldest voter in the voting unit.
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 7 At the opening ceremony of the election
Party General Secretary casts his vote in Hanoi’s Polling Station No. 4 ảnh 8 Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong  and local voters are casting their ballots.

