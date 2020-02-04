Party has enough stuff, prestige and capacity to lead nation: Top leader

General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Nguyen Phu Trong made the statement at a ceremony marking the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary in Hanoi on February 3.

The ceremony also saw the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and many other incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front, and veteran revolutionaries.

The top leader looked back on the process of establishment, training, devotion and development of the CPV and highlighted the historical significance of its foundation on February 3, 1930.

“The Vietnamese revolution’s diverse and vivid reality over the past 90 years has demonstrated that the Party’s sound and clear-sighted leadership is a leading decisive factor to ensure all revolutionary victories and make many exploits in Vietnam,” he said.

Mentioning the achievements Vietnam has gained during nearly 35 years of reform, the leader said Vietnam has emerged as a developing country with middle-income, while its politics and society have been stabilized, national defence-security, independence and sovereignty have been firmly maintained, and position and prestige on the international arena have been enhanced.

The country has to date joined most of international organisations and become an active and responsible member of the international community, he stressed, noting that Vietnam was recently elected for the second time as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in a landslide vote.

“With the obtained great achievements, we have the foundation to affirm that our country now has the best-ever fortune, potential, position and prestige,” the leader stressed.

He emphasised the need to carry forward beautiful traditions, maintain and spur the Party’s revolutionary nature and its pioneer role during the Party building and rectification work.

It is a must to build a pure and strong Party in terms of politics, ideology, morality, apparatus and personnel, revamp leadership methods, strengthen the close-knit relations between the Party and people, prevent and push back degradation, and enhance the Party leadership and combat capacity, considering this a vital task of the Party and regime, he said.

The leader also pointed out major tasks in 2020 – the final year of the 12th National Party Congress, such as completing all socio-economic development targets, reinforcing macro-economic stability, accelerating the implementation of strategic breakthroughs, restructuring the national economy in tandem with reforming the growth model, ensuring social security and welfare and improving people’s living standards.

He also called for greater efforts to firmly maintain national independence and sovereignty, keep a peaceful and stable environment to serve national development and promote external relations.

Due attention must be paid to the successful organisation of Party congresses at all levels, towards the 13th National Party Congress, as well as the implementation of resolutions on the Party building adopted at the fourth plenums of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committees, and the Politburo’s Directive No. 05 on promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, thus creating stronger changes in the Party building and rectification work, the leader stressed.

On behalf of Party members nationwide, 87-year-old Ha Ky who has 70-year Party membership expressed his pride and deep sentiments to the glorious Party and beloved President Ho Chi Minh.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thuy Linh, a student of the University of Languages and International Studies under the Vietnam National University-Hanoi, affirmed the resolve of the Vietnamese youth to uphold the tradition of older generations, study and work harder to contribute to the nation’s development.

Earlier, a delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid flowers at the Monument to Heroes and War Martyrs in Hanoi.

