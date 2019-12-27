Party leader chairs Politburo’s meeting

He emphasised the importance of political events taking place in 2020 and preparations for the Party Congresses at all levels.

He asked the Party Central Committee’s Office to closely work with relevant agencies to review contents to be included in the 2020 working programme that should be flexible, creative, and responsive to newly arising problems before submitting them to the Politburo and Secretariat.

The leader also asked the Party Central Committee’s Office and relevant agencies to promote the outcomes in 2019 and strengthen coordination in 2020 to effectively organise meetings of the Politburo and the Secretariat.

In 2019, the Party Central Committee’s Office and relevant agencies have basically completed the working agenda set out since the beginning of the year, as well as submitted proposals to the Politburo and Secretariat about the country’s strategic issues in economy, society, defence-security, external affairs, Party building and political system.