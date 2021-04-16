Party leader lauds US ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam-US ties

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink (Photo: VNA)



The Party chief asked the ambassador to convey his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his congratulations on the Vietnamese leader’s re-election as the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He affirmed Vietnam’s external policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations, and active international integration, adding that Vietnam hopes to further strengthen the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.Through the ambassador, he invited the US President to visit Vietnam soon. He expressed his belief that the Vietnam-US relationship will be further developed in an effective and practical manner in the working tenure of President Biden.For his part, Kritenbrink lauded the dynamic development of Vietnam as well as the country’s positive role, position and contributions in regional and global issues.He said he believed that with strategic, capable and practical leaders, Vietnam will continue to make stronger steps forwards. The diplomat thanked leaders of the Party, State, ministries and sectors of Vietnam for supporting and coordinating with him so that he can complete his mission.Showing delight at the positive , practical and effective expansion of the Vietnam-US relations over the years, he reaffirmed that the US attaches importance to and hopes to further deepen the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam in all fields on the basis of mutual respect to each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institution.The ambassador showed optimism about the prospects of bilateral ties in the future, pledging that in any position, he will continue to make contributions to the growth of the Vietnam-US relationship.