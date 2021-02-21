Party, State, HCMC leaders pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister

The delegation included Former President Nguyen Minh Triet; National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; former Politburo member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, Le Hong Anh and Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong.



Tribute-paying and memorial ceremonies for former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong are simultaneously held from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee and from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi on February 21.

The memorial service will be held at 9:00 am at the great hall of the Ben Tre Provincial People’s Committee on February 22. The burial ceremony will take place at 11:00 am on the same day at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ben Tre province.

Former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at his home at 3:25am on February 19 at the age of 79.

He was member of the 10th tenure Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee for the 9th and 10th tenures, alternate member of the Party Central Committee in the 6th tenure and official member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures. He held the post of Deputy Prime Minister from June 2006 to August 2011 and served as deputy of the National Assembly in the 8th and 11th tenure.



The home funeral of former former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong is held in Giong Trom District’s Luong Quoi Commune in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. Former President Nguyen Minh Triet pays his last respect to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong Wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong An old teacher of former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong writes in the funeral book. Many units, organizations and local people pay tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong.



By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh