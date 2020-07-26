Party, State leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, heroic martyrs





Attending in the event were Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, former NA Chairman Nguyen Van An, President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, Vice President of State Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh and former leaders of the Party, State, ministries and departments.Visiting the Heroic Martyrs Monument, the leaders paid tribute to war heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the national independence.The delegation also offered incense and laid wreaths with the words “Forever grateful to great President Ho Chi Minh” at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum.At the solemn atmosphere, they expressed sincere gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh’s great devotion for the national liberation.On the same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission, the Central Public Security Party Committee, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the People’s Committee, the People’s Council and Fatherland Front Committee of the capital city of Hanoi, etc, laid wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and the Heroic Martyrs Monument.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong