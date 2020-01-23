Party, State leaders commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs

Attending in the event were Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, former NA chairman Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, members of the Politburo, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, etc.They laid wreaths with the words "Forever grateful to great President Ho Chi Minh” at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to sincerely expressed their deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, the founder and the first leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam who devoted the whole life for the national liberation.After that, the delegation of Party, State, Fatherland Front Central Committee leaders visited, offered incense and flowers in commemoration at the Heroic Martyrs Monument in Bac Son street.On the same day, a delegation of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi capital city also visited President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum and offered incense to commemorate war martyrs.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong