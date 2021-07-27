Party, State leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs

A delegation from the Central Military Commission pay tribute to heroic martyrs (Photo: VNA)



At the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the leaders expressed their immense gratitude to the late leader for his dedication to the Party and nation’s glorious revolutionary cause.



In the morning of the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, the VFF Central Committee, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Hanoi Municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF Committee also paid floral tribute to heroic martyrs at the monument and President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

Present at the event were President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien.They expressed their profound gratitude to heroic martyrs who dedicated their lives to the struggle for national liberation and reunification, for the sake of national independence and freedom of the Fatherland and well-being of the people.Seventy four years ago, President Ho Chi Minh designated July 27 as the Day of Invalids and Martyrs to remind the entire Party, armed forces and people to uphold the tradition of “when drinking water, remembering its source”, contributing to the enhancement of the great national unity bloc and public trust in the Party and State.