Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

The delegation included National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Head of the Central Party Committee's Organization Committee Pham Minh Chinh, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue and senior leaders.



Amid the solemn atmosphere, the leaders paid tribute to great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh for the nation's revolutionary career.

After the visit, the delegation returned to the National Assembly House for the preparatory session for the opening ceremony of the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly in the capital city of Hanoi at 9 a.m. on the same day.

Some photos at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum this morning.









By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong