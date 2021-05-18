Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

In front of President Ho Chi Minh’s hallowed memory, the current and former Party and State leaders commemorated and expressed their deep gratitude for the great merit of President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader and a great teacher of the Party and people.



After that, they visited Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi to offer incenses and lay wreaths to commemorate heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.



The delegates included President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, the current and former Party and State leaders.







Some photos at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi this morning:









By Tran Binh- Photo: Viet Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong