Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

SGGP
On the 131st anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2021), a delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee paid a visit and laid wreaths carrying the words “Eternal Gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh” at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum this morning.
In front of President Ho Chi Minh’s hallowed memory, the current and former Party and State leaders commemorated and expressed their deep gratitude for the great merit of President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader and a great teacher of the Party and people. 

After that, they visited Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi to offer incenses and lay wreaths to commemorate heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.

The delegates included President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, President of Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, the current and former Party and State leaders. 
Some photos at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and Monument for Heroic Martyrs at Bac Son Street in the capital city of Hanoi this morning:

Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 1
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 2
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 3
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 4
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 5
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 6
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 7
Party, State leaders visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum ảnh 8



By Tran Binh- Photo: Viet Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong

