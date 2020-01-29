Party, State officials offer incense at Thang Long Royal Citadel

Officials of the Party, the State and Hanoi burned incense to commemorate national ancestors at the Thang Long Royal Citadel on January 28 or the fourth day of the first lunar month.

The delegation included Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat; Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; and Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of its Office, along with representatives of ministries and centrally-run agencies.



Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Hoang Trung Hai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc also joined the delegation.



Following the incense-offering ceremony, the officials planted trees and handed over gifts of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong to the staff of the management board of the citadel.

