Passenger transport activities on Quang Ngai-Binh Duong route suspended

According to the Director of Healthcare Center of Binh Son District Mr. Vo Hung Vien, Facility 2 of Binh Son District Healthcare Center has performed centralized quarantine for 120 returners from Covid-19 hit localities.





Currently, many provinces and cities nationwide including the Central province of Quang Ngai are bracing for the Covid-19 surges and a high risk of pandemic infection in the community. For this reason, the Director of the Provincial Department of Transport suggested the Chairman of People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province halting passenger vehicles operation from Quang Ngai to Binh Duong Province and vice versa and from or to other localities in compliance with the Prime Minister’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTG on implementation of urgent measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.Currently, the Central province is offering Covid-19 vaccination for the second phase with a total of 20,410 doses.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong