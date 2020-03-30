Passenger vehicles, trains to Hanoi/ HCMC limited





Particularly, the operation suspension of over 9-seat business and tour vehicles from or to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City is applied from March 30 to April 15.For specific cases, the Departments of Transport will promptly report the Ministry of Transport for consideration and decision.The fixed route vehicles under 100 kilometers from or to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City operate maximum two turns per day and the rest ones have only one turn a day.The vehicles have to ensure the number of passenger without exceeding 50 percent of the capacity and no more than 20 people.From March 30 to April 15, the suspension of local trains is also applied, excepting for the North-South train routes just operate maximum two turns a day.As for maritime and inland waterway, the localities will minimize the passenger ships from inland to island, and have strict management measures with crew members and passengers.The Ministry of Transport also required the local Department of Transport to report the People’s Committee of the provinces and cities about the number of passenger vehicles from the localities to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong