People across country come together to celebrate New Year

Thousands of Hanoians were packed into Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc square to enjoy a countdown party with the participation of leading pop stars, such as Noo Phuoc Thinh, Bui Anh Tuan, Duong Hoang Yen, Pham Anh Khoa and others.



A series of art perfromances welcoming New Year took place in Ly Thai To Statue Square, Thong Nhat Park, the front yard of Cong Nhan Theater, districts’ centers.

Tens of thousands of people in HCMC crowded Nguyen Hue walking street to participate massive celebrations. Three outdoor stages featuring special art perfromances were held in the pedestrian street.

HCMC’s annual New Year's Eve countdown party was not held in its usual format this year, but the form of a virtual event to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event called Virtual Countdown Lights 2021 under the theme “The Sound of Utopia” aims to convey a message of a wonderful world and the bright future.

The organizerl used Extended Reality” (XR) technologies referring to all real and virtual environments combined together in making the performance which bring an amazing live music show featuring top-notch singers, including musician Thanh Bui, Hoang Thuy Linh, Min, rapper Binz, TLinh, the Uni5, the Chillies and more.

Virtual Countdown Lights 2021 was broadcast live on the Billboard Vietnam’s Youtube channel and HTV3 DreamsTV channel.

HCMC rang the New Year with four spectacular firework displays at the Saigon River Tunnel in District 2, the super-tall skyscraper of Landmark 81 in Binh Thanh District, Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 and Saigon Hi-Tech Park in District 9.

The New Year's Eve Countdown events and special art programs were simulatedly organized in Hue City in Thua Thien-Hue Province, Asia Park in Da Nang City, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, attracting a huge number of residents and visitors.



Tens of thousands of people in HCMC crowd Nguyen Hue walking street to participate massive celebrations.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh