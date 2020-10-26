People nationwide extends solidarity with flood victims

Many local and international organizations have handed over donations of cash and goods to help flood victims in the central region.
People save their livestock in Quang Binh Province.
Parents clean their children’s books after floodwater recedes.
A police officer carries a child with a broken arm to leave a flood-hit area in Quang Binh Province.
Military officials help clean Cam Vinh Commune’s health station in Ha Tinh Province’s Cam Xuyen District.
Rescuers save a local people from rooftop of his house in Quang Binh Province.
Teachers clean a school flooded with mud after historic floods in Ha Tinh Province’s Cam Xuyen District.
A resident prepares relief goods to send to Le Thuy District in Quang Binh that is one of the most heavily flooded areas in the central region.
Many local and international organizations nationwide transport relief goods to help flood victims in the central region.