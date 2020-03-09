People with false medical declarations to face prosecution

The proposal was made at a conference presided by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam yesterday in the Ministry of Health’s headquarter.



The national steering board proposed to all citizens to fill in the medical declarations to screen those who have traveled to foreign countries. Those who made false health declarations leading to severe consequences will face prosecution.

Additionally, health experts also put forward to some suggestions to contain the spread of Covid-19 including extending suspension of e-visas to nationals of affected countries with over 500 infection cases or 50 fresh cases every day.

Deputy PM Dam warned Vietnamese citizens not to go abroad for traveling or visit relatives in European countries.

Deputy Pm Dam believes if there is a consensus amongst all Vietnamese people in the fight against Covid-19, Vietnam will triumph the epidemic.

He proposed the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Insurance Agency, network providers and IT companies to prepare technological tools for electronic compulsory health declarations.

As of Sunday Vietnam had 30 confirmed cases of infections with 16 having recovered.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday ordered ministers, chiefs of agencies equivalent to ministries, and chairs of provinces and centrally-administered cities to consider postponing their business trips to foreign countries but focusing on curbing the COVID-19 epidemic and promoting business and production in the country instead.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong