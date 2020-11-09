People’s committees asked to increase supervision to environmental violators

In its document 6118, the Ministry also noted that local authorities must keep an eye on hazardous waste management facilities which receive hazardous wastes for treatment, storage or disposal.



For the past time, the Ministry has coordinated with municipal and provincial people’s committees to change periodic visits to the above-mentioned facilities during the coronavirus pandemic according to the government’s direction.

Now, the Ministry proposed the people’s committees to direct local departments of Natural Resources and Environment and related state competent agencies to intensify supervision to production facilities, business establishments which contribute to water, air and land pollution especially hazardous waste management facilities.

Moreover, local administrations should monitor medical waste especially in localities reporting Covid-19 patients.

Harsh penalties will be imposed on violators in the field of environment.

Local administrations should work with inspectors from the Ministry and the Environment Administration of Vietnam on the inspection plan in 2021 with attention to hazardous waste management facilities.

By An Ha - Translated by Uyen Phuong