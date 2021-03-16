Permanent Cabinet members talk removal of ports along Sai Son River

The Ministry of Finance reported that the relocation has lagged behind schedule, with many contents of the decision yet to be realised.



The government, therefore, has assigned the finance ministry to coordinate with other relevant ministries and agencies, and Ho Chi Minh City to set forth an assessment plan, and submit it to the government and the PM for consideration.

Competent agencies, the Ministry of National Defence and HCM City were also asked to tighten the management of land and land-attached assets, as well as proceeds in accordance with legal regulations, and make a public, transparent report on land settlement and management in the area.