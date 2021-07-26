Pham Minh Chinh re-elected as Prime Minister for 2021-2026

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

A resolution on the election was endorsed by all 479 deputies present, or 95.99 percent of total lawmakers. The document takes effect right after it was approved by the legislature.

Pham Minh Chinh, born on December 10, 1958, is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, a Politburo member in the 12th and 13th tenures and a National Assembly deputy in the 14th and 15th tenure. He has served as Prime Minister since April this year.



Vietnamplus