Photo contest on good deeds for children kicks off

The event is in response to the World Children’s Day (November 20).



Vietnamese nationals of all ages are eligible for the contest.

Activities captured in the entries must be carried out from June to November 8, according to the organising board. Children must be featured in each work.

Contestants may submit their works from October 19 to November 9. Entries are to be posted on the Facebook page of the HCYU’s Central Committee to vie for weekly votes.

Thirty winners of the weekly events will qualify for the final round. An awards ceremony is set to be held in Hanoi on November 19.