Photo exhibition held to celebrate 13th National Party Congress

Those present at the opening ceremony included Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong; Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang; member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung.

On display are 100 big-sized black & white and colour photos selected from tens of thousands of images in VNA’s archives.

They provide a comprehensive view of the country’s major successes and achievements during the glorious struggle against foreign invaders and national construction and safeguarding under the Communist Party of Vietnam’s leadership over the last 91 years, since the Party was founded on February 3, 1930.

In the past 12 tenures, the Party has led Vietnam’s revolution in weathering countless harsh difficulties and challenges and posting great victories to gain national independence, freedom, reunification, and development.

Some of the outstanding exhibits capture images of Vietnam’s revolution between the first and second congresses (1935-1951), such as the Nghe-Tinh Soviet Movement in 1930-1931; the revolutionary movement to fight for people’s welfare and democracy in 1936-1939; the foundation of the Vietnam Propaganda Liberation Army (now the Vietnam People’s Army) on December 22, 1944; the August Revolution in 1945 and President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2 of the same year to establish the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam).

They also include photos of memorable moments in the period from after the second congress, in the resistance war against French colonialists; and the “globe-shaking” victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign against France in 1954; the fight against US imperialists in the south as well as socialism building efforts in the north, like the “Dong Khoi” (simultaneous uprising) in Ben Tre in 1960, the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968, the “Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air” victory in December 1972, and the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1975, with the peak being the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which completely liberated the south and reunified the country.

Since reunification, VNA reporters have taken countless vivid images of brave, undaunted, industrious, and creative Vietnamese people overcoming hardships to carry out the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy issued at the sixth congress in 1986 and to integrate into the world.

Other highlights of the exhibition are photos of the country’s achievements during the Party’s 12th tenure (2016-2021), including in national industrialisation and modernisation, improvements to living standards, the enhancement of people’s trust in the Party’s leadership, the COVID-19 fight, and bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities.

The exhibition will last through February 2, 2021.

On December 3, VNA launched a special website providing information on the 13th National Party Congress in different forms and languages, at http://daihoidang.vn.

It features information, both archival and updated, in the form of text, photos, videos, infographics, and data so that domestic and foreign media agencies and readers can quickly gain an insight into all national Party congresses in history, along with all-level Party congresses, ahead of the 13th National Party Congress, and latest information about the 13th congress.

The website is available in six languages: Vietnamese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Chinese.

Vietnamplus