Photos reveal Hanoi as silent city after closure order of sidewalk food stalls

SGGP
Many streets and urban areas in Hanoi are quiet on the first day after the capital launched a decision about closure of street food vendors, coffee and iced tea stalls on pavements, historical sites across the city from 0:00 a.m. on February 16 in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Major roads of the capital, Le Van Luong and Lang Ha which used to be crowded, are deserted.

People mostly stay home to protect themselves and others from the virus.
Many shops, stores and small businesses on streets are temporarily closed.
Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) is peaceful and tranquil.
Pho Ong do, a street lined with calligraphers’ stands at Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) is closed.
Some local residents are seen doing exercises outside of Dong Da Cultural Park.
Dong Da Festival, commemorating Emperor Quang Trung and other leaders of the Tay Son Uprising, and Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da victory over the Chinese Qing invaders at Dong Da (Hanoi) in 1789, is annually organized on the 5th day of the first lunar month has been canceled.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

