Addressing at the launch of a tree-planting festival in Phu Yen on February 20, PM said that of the one billion trees, 700 million will be planted in urban and rural areas and 300 million planted in forests.



He emphasized the significance and great importance of the tree planting in improving the residents’ quality of life and recalled the tree-planting campaign launched by President Ho Chi Minh in the Spring in 1960.

“For a cleaner and greener Vietnam” and “For a green Vietnam” are messages that the project on growing at least 1 billion trees in Vietnam over five years sends to people, he stressed.

On this occasion, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered a number of Sea Poison trees (Barringtonia asiatica tree) that has good tolerance to extreme weather to Phu Yen province. He also honored enterprises and organizations who donated more than VND5.1 billion to the province to respond the project.

Through the program, 12 million trees will be planted in the 2021-2025, including 12 million planted in urban and rural areas and 300 million planted in forests, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Yen Province Tran Huu The.

The province’s forest cover now stands at 243,874 hectares, gone up from 36.4 percent in 2015 to 45.09 percent in 2020, he said.

In addition, Phu Yen will make every effort to launch measures for forest protection and development, controlling illegal forest activities, added Secretay of the provincial Party Committee, Pham Dai Duong.



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event. Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Yen Province Tran Huu The speaks at the launching ceremony. Young people join the tree-planting festival. PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered a number of Sea Poison trees to Phu Yen Province. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and leaders of Phu Yen Province attend a tree-planting festival. Secretay of the provincial Party Committee, Pham Dai Duong speaks at the event.



By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh