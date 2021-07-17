Pilots required to be fully vaccinated to operate flights

The policy will be applicable from September 1.

The directive requests the CAAV’s flight safety standard division to study the Covid-19 Contingency Related Differences (CCRD) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and issue instructions on the grant of ICAO’s Targeted Exemption (TE) this month.

The authority also requires flight operators to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive rules. Vaccination must be prioritized to frontline workers, including pilots, flight attendants, technical engineers, who are considered high-risk because of regular contact with passengers, it said.

Vietnamplus